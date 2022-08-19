Free game alert! DOOM 64 and more on the Epic Games Store

Update (08/18/2022) – GS

It’s yet another Thursday and those who follow TechSmart know that it’s time to check out our weekly post with free from the Epic Games . Last week, the platform distributed the titles Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, but this week, it took players by surprise when it started the distribution of DOOM 64, as it had only previously revealed that we would have the Rumbleverse Bombastic Boxer Content Pack.

Both contents will be available for redemption until August. Without further ado, see below their details and how to redeem them:

DOOM 64

Play the enhanced version of the original game released for Nintendo 64 in 1997. Years have passed since you stopped the demonic invasion of Earth. The UAC research facilities on Mars, which had been quarantined for security, were abandoned and forgotten… until now. Elon Musk declares himself “Emperor of Mars” through Twitter

- Advertisement - Minimum requirements: Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-750

RAM memory: 8 GB

Video Card: R7 240 | GTX 660 | Intel HD 530 You can redeem by accessing this page.

Rumbleverse Bombastic Boxer Content Pack

This bundle includes the exclusive Bombastic Boxer set, exclusive Title Card background and border, and a 120-minute Fame booster. The package includes: The Bombastic Boxer exclusive set boxing head accessory Boxing gloves boxing regatta boxing shorts boxing shoes

Unique Title Card background and border

Fame Amplifier lasting 120 minutes

Minimum requirements: Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-8350

RAM Memory: 6 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7790 2GB - Advertisement - You can redeem by accessing this page.

Starting next week, players will be able to redeem Ring of Pain.

Update (08/11/2022) – GS

Free game ! Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! on the Epic Games Store

- Advertisement - Another Thursday and another free game on the Epic Games Store! Last week, the platform distributed the game Unrailed!, but it had already revealed that for this week, players will be able to redeem the game Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Employment trends in Marketing and Digital Content in 2021 according to LinkedIn The new game is available for redemption until the 18th of August, and is perfect for those who like to venture into the kitchen and consider themselves an aspiring “master chef”. See below for all the details of the game and how to redeem it:

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

Cook, serve and manage your food truck serving hundreds of different dishes across war-torn America in this massive sequel to the series with millions of copies sold!

Minimum requirements: Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Dual Core 2Ghz

RAM memory: 4 GB

Video Card: 256 MB of VRAM You can redeem by accessing this page.

Starting next week, players will be able to redeem Rumbleverse™ – Bombastic Boxer Content Pack.

Original text – 08/04/2022

Free game alert! Unrailed on the Epic Games Store

We have arrived at the first Thursday of August and, as always, we have free news on the Epic Games Store. Last week, the platform ended its distributions for the month of July with Lawn Mowing Simulator and for this week, the highlight is for Unrailed! The game can be redeemed until the 11th of August. See more details and how to redeem it below:

Unrailed!

Unrailed! is a co-op multiplayer game in which you build a train track with your friends that traverses countless procedurally generated worlds. Master random encounters with your inhabitants, upgrade your train and keep it from derailing! The Very Large Telescope observes the birth of a young planet

Minimum requirements: Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Dual Core 2Ghz

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 2 GB available space

Video Card: Intel HD Graphics 520 You can redeem by accessing this page.