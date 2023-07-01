Free game alert! Beholder 2 on GOG.com

June was a month full of free games like The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk on the Epic Games Store and today GOG.com released another title with redemption at no cost. We’re talking about Beholder 2, which costs R$4.39, but can be added to your library right now.

Beholder 2 is a game developed by Alawar Entertainment and takes place in a dystopian world where all citizens dream of working in the so-called Main Ministry.

In this place with a dark atmosphere, the player will work as an intern where he will have to decide which path to take in his career, whether helping the Ministry to oppress the citizens, as a hidden agent or even a hard-line careerist.

Every citizen of our great state dreams of working for the prime minister! You're lucky, intern – your dream has come true! While you're at the bottom of the career ladder, that's more than many of your fellow citizens will ever achieve! Have you decided what you're going to become?

Will you become a diligent and responsible officer decorated by the Wise Leader himself?

Or will he become a hardline careerist capable of destroying anyone who stands between him and the prime minister’s seat?

Or maybe you are just a whistleblower?

If yes, who sent you? It’s because? Anyway, you are now part of the Ministry! From this moment on, no one beyond these walls has ascendancy over you! You are free to shape your own future! So what are you going to become?