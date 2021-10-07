Free Fire: Weekly Rewards Schedule October 6-11

Looking for new skins in the shooter Free fire? Then Garena has a whole rewards system for those gamers who cannot use a credit card: redemption codes and weekly rewards.

In the first tool, different codes of letters and numbers are published every day that must be copied on the official website of the video game. The rewards are random and range from skins to diamonds (the virtual currency of the game).

On the other hand, Garena has daily rewards that are given just for entering the app. They are available for all versions of the shooter, Android and iOS, as well as Free Fire Max.

Free Fire Weekly Schedule: October 6-11

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | Table discount

Thursday, October 7, 2021 | Recharge Gloo

Friday, October 8, 2021 | Discount fair

Saturday October 9, 2021 | Discount on weapons royale

Monday October 10, 2021 | Car recharging

Tuesday October 11, 2021 | Enrich your collection!

💥📘THE WEEKLY SCHEDULE IS HERE! 📘💥 We start the week with Discounts on the Legendary Warriors Table and on Weapons Royale! 🔥 And in case you need some Emotes … This week you can enrich your collection because you can get the Dog Emote and many more! 🐶🔥 pic.twitter.com/oVjfICU3V8 – Free Fire LATAM 😎 (@freefirelatino) October 5, 2021

During the next seven days, you will be able to access all the rewards mentioned and also the discount fair in the virtual store. Different aesthetic elements will be placed with a reduced price that you must buy with diamonds.

How to use Free Fire codes?

You still don’t know where the Free Fire codes are claimed? Well, you just have to follow a few simple steps to get free loot without having to go through the virtual store.

Login to this link to access the official Free Fire rewards website ( Rewards Redemption Site) .

to access the official Free Fire rewards website ( . Then log in with Free Fire account from Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.

Index the code to twelve characters. Make sure not to confuse the numbers with letters and confirm the operation.

Once the code is confirmed, you will only have to wait a few minutes to receive the gift in your account.

