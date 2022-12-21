Free Fire provides Elite Pass for free during Christmas

THE Garena announced that it will present the players of Free Fire at Christmas like Elite Pass, which will be available for free in the game. Likewise, there are several emblems to receive by completing quests during gameplay until December 23rd.
In general, these missions can be used by players to obtain more and more badges, level up in the Pass and thus exchange for various rewards. In all, it will be possible to get up to 15 badges over the course of gameplayin addition to a skin to use with your character.
Even so, the highlight of the mobile FPS game is the Elite Pass available for free on December 24th and 25th. In addition, there is the possibility of fulfilling more objectives within the game to go further and further and evolve your level to obtain more rewards with the pass.
Some of the goodies available in the Elite Pass include the Reality Wizard Set, Time Sorceress Set, and Cube Shards. With that, anyone who misses Free Fire or wants to start playing can see a good opportunity to download the game that is the most sought after in 50 countries.
Speaking of Free Fire, recently Infinix and Positivo joined together in an announcement for the launch of a themed cell phone, inspired by Garena’s game. In this sense, the companies promised that the product will have exclusive and personalized content of the game. Now, wait for more news from this smartphone.
