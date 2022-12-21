Free Fire provides Elite Pass for free during Christmas

THE Garena announced that it will present the players of Free Fire at Christmas like Elite Pass, which will be available for free in the game. Likewise, there are several emblems to receive by completing quests during gameplay until December 23rd.

In general, these missions can be used by players to obtain more and more badges, level up in the Pass and thus exchange for various rewards. In all, it will be possible to get up to 15 badges over the course of gameplayin addition to a skin to use with your character.