Free Fire Max now available: How to download it, requirements and codes to get free gifts

Today was the day that millions of players around the world expected, Free Fire Max is finally available, and as with the original version, we can download and play it completely free of charge.

Free Fire Max is an update of the well-known “Battle Royale” that is inspired by such popular games as Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. The result is really good, and not only from a technical point of view, but also in everything that concerns the playable section, since this title is fully optimized and adapted to work correctly on the touch interface used by smartphones and tablets.

To achieve this, we only have to enter the Google Play Store or the App Store, depending on whether we have an Android or iOS-based device, download it and go, no surprises, although yes, make sure you meet the minimum requirements to be able to enjoy a good experience. Free Fire Max maintains the playability, but brings important graphic improvements, so you will need a relatively powerful terminal to enjoy it in all its splendor. These are some of the most important:

Improvements in the animations, both of the characters and of many elements of the maps.

More realistic graphic effects.

Bullets have new effects and leave marks on structures.

Improved sound.

Requirements to play Free Fire Max

If you have a Android terminal, it must have:

1.8 GHz 64-bit CPU (Cortex-A53).

2 GB of RAM.

Android 4.1 or higher as the operating system.

In case you have an iOS terminal you must have a iPhone 6s with iOS 11, a smartphone that has 2 GB of RAM and uses a 1.84 GHz dual-core Apple A9 SoC, and can be updated to iOS 15.

You should bear in mind that meeting the minimum requirements does not guarantee a totally optimal experience. To enjoy Free Fire Max in all its splendor, and with a high degree of fluidity, you will need a fairly powerful terminal, but don’t worry, models like the one Little X3 Pro, which until recently was on sale for less than 170 euros.

If you don’t have a compatible smartphone, don’t worry, too you can play it on PC using the BlueStacks emulator, which is completely free.

If you already have a Free Fire account, don’t worry, it’s compatible

Garena, responsible for the development of Free Fire and Free Fire Max, have confirmed that if we have an account in the original title and we want to play the improved version we will not have any problem, since we can use that account following a simple synchronization process. Thus, you will not lose anything, and you will continue to have your list of friends.

Before concluding, I want to share with you a series of gift codes that will allow you to get objects and characters in Free Fire Max. To redeem them you have to follow the following process:

You must have a Free Fire or Free Fire MAX account. Follow this link and log in with the account with which you have registered in the game. Enter the code and click Confirm. Wait to receive the gifts in the game. You will receive them the same day, in the mail of the game. Now you just have to click on get to move them to your inventory.

These codes, which you will find in the image at the end of this article, will give you access to a gift package that includes: