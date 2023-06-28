Free Fire launches party minigames and revamped Alok on its sixth anniversary

To celebrate its sixth anniversary, Free Fire will gain several activities and rewards for its players. Garena revealed this Wednesday (28) that it will even feature the collaboration of DJ Alok. There will be minigames and also an Awakening of Alok’s character, who will have a new thematic skin, inspired by the culture of Europeian indigenous peoples, and increased healing powers. With the theme “Coloring the World”, Free Fire brings to this anniversary the promotion of inclusion, inviting players from all over the world to join and have fun with the game.

Special in-game collectibles created in conjunction with Alok himself, such as the male Alok Despertado pack, the AN94 weapon skin, and a 6th anniversary celebration emote will also be distributed free of charge during the campaign. Players will be able to participate in various festive activities with special rewards, such as sixth anniversary themed collections featuring Alok collectibles and a birthday hat, rank protection effects, and a Rubik's Cube that can be used to unlock select packs .

Among the activities are the Color Cubewhere players will have to work together to collect tokens and power up the Color Cube which, when you accumulate enough energy, will transform into a huge floating island (in Battle Royale mode, when eliminated for the first time, players will be teleported to the floating island where they can revive by completing a special activity); Hat Relaywhich allow players to compete for the sixth anniversary themed hat that will be distributed randomly in matches. there will also be 6th Anniversary Patent Protection Event that by teaming up with a veteran in Contra Squad mode or Battle Royale, players can gain immunity and avoid losing stars or points. Finally, there is also the Rubik’s Cube Event, in which players can now receive a full Rubik’s Cube directly through in-game quests. Once obtained, players can use the Rubik’s Cube to unlock select packs. and also the Park of Colors, in which a series of party minigames will be introduced each week, starting with Color Hide and Seek from July 7th. Players can also explore the Parque das Cores map until the 3rd of August.