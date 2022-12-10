Free Fire launches a new collection of angelic items to customize characters

Garena announced this Friday, the 9th, the arrival of new angelic items for the Free Fire game community as of December 16th, the date on which the Angelical brand will be launched as part of the collection of the in-game fashion brand Free Fire Trend+, which will feature five new customization items for players.
According to the company, the collection will bring five new items to compose the skin of the battle royale characters: the Bandana Engomadinho Angelical, the Pants Angelical Brilhante (male); Glamorous Angelic Pants (female); the Golden Angelic Gel Wall and the Night Angel Backpack.
The Bandana Engomadinho Angelical will be available for free to players who get 75 Booyahs between the 16th and 31st of December.
The Angelical brand arrives after the first collection of skins called Potencial, which brought a casual touch and sophisticated appearances inspired by the vivacity and personality of Free Fire players. In an official video released by Garena, it is possible to check out all the new items that arrive from next Friday.
In addition to this launch, it is worth remembering the recent partnership signed between the brands Infinix and Positivo Tecnologia to announce a cell phone inspired by Free Fire in the domestic market. The model should arrive at retail in the coming weeks, but there are still no details on price and availability.
Watch the video:
Did you like these news released in the game? Tell us, comment!