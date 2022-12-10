Free Fire launches a new collection of angelic items to customize characters

Garena announced this Friday, the 9th, the arrival of new angelic items for the Free Fire game community as of December 16th, the date on which the Angelical brand will be launched as part of the collection of the in-game fashion brand Free Fire Trend+, which will feature five new customization items for players.

According to the company, the collection will bring five new items to compose the skin of the battle royale characters: the Bandana Engomadinho Angelical, the Pants Angelical Brilhante (male); Glamorous Angelic Pants (female); the Golden Angelic Gel Wall and the Night Angel Backpack.