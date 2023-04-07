5G News
Free course in Spanish on the use of ChatGPT in education

Free course in Spanish on the use of ChatGPT in education

Published on

Published on

By Brian Adam
curso de chatgpt.jpg
curso de chatgpt.jpg
If you want to know how to integrate ChatGPT into your teaching, you can consider this free online Spanish course.

With a 4-week program you will see with videos and many examples how to use ChatGPT, as well as other AI tools, in different areas of education.

How to use ChatGPT in teaching and learning

In previous articles, we shared examples and different ways of using ChatGPT in teaching and learning. For example, how teachers can take advantage of ChatGPT, how to use ChatGPT in English classes or in history class.

But if you want more information and know how you can use ChatGPT in your study plan, you can take into account the course “Transforming education with AI: Chat GPT”, from Galileo University. It is an online course and in Spanish that is taught on the edX platform, and that for 4 weeks will analyze how to integrate ChatGPT in the different areas of a study plan.

Twitter has this option to avoid misinformation, users can be collaborators

To do this, it will start from the basics, seeing the potential of ChatGPT, its limitations and other aspects. And then, it will be analyzed through examples how to carry out specific activities with ChatGPT, such as designing study plans, creating didactic materials taking into account the needs of students, improving the evaluation system in education.

And of course, you will also see other AI tools that are popular, and allow you to perform different tasks, for example, generate images from text.

How to enroll in the course in the free modality

One thing to keep in mind is that the course started on March 27, but you can still catch up on the content presented and continue with the rest of the program.

In the course file, you will see that edX presents you with the two options available to enroll. A payment method, which allows you to access all the activities of the course, have the content available even after the end of the program date and obtain a certificate.

And the free version, in audit mode, which allows you to have full access to all the content of the program for the duration of the course, but with limitations regarding the activities and without the option of the certificate.

So if you want to take the course for free, you will have to choose “Audit mode” and follow the instructions you will receive on the edX platform.

