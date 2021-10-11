Free books: 10 websites to download legally

You don’t have to read anymore and want to start with some classics? Many times when we want to pick up a book from the comfort of our tablet or simply in our cell phone , we resort to a series of pages from where we can buy them in EPUB format and thus enjoy them as if we had them in our hand.

But there are several users who use illegal methods or tools that not only increase the spread of piracy, but also do not respect the work of the author. That is why today we will offer you 10 web pages from where you can download books totally free.

It should be noted that most of the books that are freely accessible are the classics. While the store Google called Google Books It has a huge gallery of easily accessible books and audio books, there are websites that offer them and, above all, without the need to place a credit card.

Best of all, these are downloaded in a format that is easy to read on any mobile device such as tablet or smartphone .

10 PAGES WHERE TO DOWNLOAD BOOKS FOR FREE AND IN A LEGAL WAY

The objective of these websites is quite simple: to spread the culture and thus the open access books can be enjoyed by anyone. Best of all, they are complete and are not a summary of any specific edition. Write down the following links:

Open culture

Bookbub

OpenLibrary

Amazon

House of the book

Gutenberg

Digitalbook is one of the websites from where you can download books totally free and legally. (Photo: Digitalbook)

Your books

Europeana

Books.google

Digitalbook