Free apps and games for a limited time, In Search of the Lost App: The Tiny Bang Story, Fast Chart and more

The Tiny Bang Story

A meteor crashed into Tiny Planet, paralyzing all its machines and mechanisms. You have to solve puzzles and clever brain teasers to get everything working again.

The game is completely text-less and relies on visual clues to guide you through the five chapters. The Tiny Bang Story features over 30 mini-games, hand-drawn art, and 10 riveting theme songs. It is compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at €4.99.

Fast Chart Design

Fast Chart allows you to display the relationship between multiple data sets. Depending on what you’re comparing, it may be better to use one chart or graph over another. Don’t worry, this app has you covered.

Choose from a pie chart, line chart, bar chart, radar chart, graph, stacked bar, or scatter plot. There is even a table function where you can generate a variety of graphs by creating a table. App valued at 0.99 euros and is compatible with iOS and macOS.

PXL

PXL can take the photos from your camera roll and turn them into intricate collages in seconds. Choose any photo from your camera roll to act as the main image. With just one tap, PXL will use all the other images in your camera roll to create the collage.

The process may take a few seconds, but before long you’ll be presented with a high-resolution work of art that can be saved or shared. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (supports M1 chip). Game valued at 3.99 euros.

Help RoBeep get to the center of the maze in this relaxing exploration game. It’s up to you to guide the mysterious robots through different areas while solving arcade puzzles. Each area is unique and handmade.

SPHAZE is designed for everyone to learn, enjoy and complete. A game that had already been repeated in our top apps and free games. Valued at 3.99 euros. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

Voice Notes+ lets you take notes with just your voice. No need to use your handsjust tap on the microphone and the app will take notes for you.

The app makes it easy to quickly take notes wherever you are. Only today, get the monthly subscription instead of having 3 days of access to the app. Download the app and select the option “Start my free trial”. Cancel the subscription after the free trial ends to avoid being charged. App valued at 7.99 euros compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

