Free apps and games for a limited time, In Search of the Lost App: Loop it, Fran Bow Chapter 1, Politaire and more

A new weekend and we start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.
In search of the lost app, informing you of free apps and games in the App Store
loop it
We start with this app that allows you to make a rhythm in seconds, a loop in a minute and a track in a matter of minutes. There are 14 drum sounds and 75 instrument sounds to choose from.
If you’re not sure where to start, check out the seven preloaded loops and two tracks. You can add up to eight sound layers in a loop and up to ten channels on one track. It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS. App valued at €1.99.
Fran Bow Chapter 1
This game is about Fran, a witness to the horrific and mysterious loss of her parents. Along with his only friend, Mr. Midnight, a black cat he received as a gift from his parents, he rushes into the woods. After going into shock, Fran wakes up in a children’s mental institution without Mr. Midnight.
Fran decides to run away and look for her furry friend. You will face puzzles along the way. The game is packed with hand-drawn 2D art and animation, as well as haunting original music. App valued at 1.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).
Politaire
Politaire is a charming but very addictive card game. It’s solitaire with a hint of poker mixed in. The name of the game is to make winning hands with all five active cards. in your hand.
Choose up to three cards you want to discard and slide them. The next few cards fill your active hand, this is where you can make winning hands and score. Compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at 0.99 euros.
Free apps and games for everyone, Duplicate Repair
This app is like spring cleaning but for photos. The app searches for duplicate or similar photos so you can decide what you want to keep and what you want to delete.
Help free up space and organize photo albums in minutes. Don’t waste any more time and organize all the photos on your reel. App valued at €0.99. Compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).
To finish the compilation of free apps and games, an anonymous VPN app
This app allows you to surf the Internet anonymously. This makes it possible to view something that is not accessible for your region or location.
The app also blocks ads, trackers, and malicious websites. App valued at 0.99 euros compatible with iOS exclusively.
What do you think? Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.