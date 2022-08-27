Free apps and games for a limited time, In Search of the Lost App: Loop it, Fran Bow Chapter 1, Politaire and more

Search

Choose up to three cards you want to discard and slide them. The next few cards fill your active hand, this is where you can make winning hands and score. Compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at 0.99 euros.

Free apps and games for everyone, Duplicate Repair

This app is like spring cleaning but for photos. The app searches for duplicate or similar photos so you can decide what you want to keep and what you want to delete.

Help free up space and organize photo albums in minutes. Don’t waste any more time and organize all the photos on your reel. App valued at €0.99. Compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, an anonymous VPN app

This app allows you to surf the Internet anonymously. This makes it possible to view something that is not accessible for your region or location.

The app also blocks ads, trackers, and malicious websites. App valued at 0.99 euros compatible with iOS exclusively.

What do you think? Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.

Something to consider about free apps and games

At iOSMac we select the best app deals. Prices and availability may change after publication.

