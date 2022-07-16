Free apps and games for a limited time, In Search of the Lost App: Better Workout, The Lost Ship and more

A new weekend is almost here and we start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.
Better Workout
This fitness app lets you create your own custom workout routine with as many or few exercises as you like. Select one of four preset workouts or set your own and follow it every day to get in better shape.
Once you’ve chosen your workout, press start and the app will play a sound letting you know when it’s time to rest. Don’t worry, you’ll still be able to listen to music without interruption. It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards). App valued at €0.99.
The Lost Ship
Uncle Henry has always enjoyed the thrill of treasure hunting, and that thrill was instilled in you at a young age. Race against time to help Uncle Henry discover a missing pirate ship long ago it allegedly flew to the shore of an island in the Caribbean waters.
To do so, you must choose the right paths, solve puzzles, and search for ancient structures with just one tap. An integrated hint system will help you when you get stuck, and a dynamic map will ensure you’re not just running around in circles. App valued at 2.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).
DayCost – Personal Finance
It takes a few seconds to post a transaction to DayCost. Simply swipe down the screen, choose a category, enter an amount and slide up to record. You can also attach a payment type, photo, and note to your transactions.
DayCost allows you to create a budget and view graphical reports to keep your finances under control. It also includes password protection, iCloud support, and the ability to create custom categories. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards). App valued at 2.99 euros.
Free apps and games for everyone, Statrat Baseball
Baseball fan? Statrat Baseball revolutionizes the way you keep track of stats. The app allows you to keep track of all batting stats and launch of each season.
Follow friends, teammates, and athletes from around the world. This app allows you to record and track your entire run. App valued at €0.99. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).
To finish the compilation of free apps and games, learn to read music with a good company
Treble Cat is a great introduction to reading music. Focus on treble clef, and its separate counterpart app focuses on the bass clef. At the beginning of each level, you will be asked to identify a handful of specific notes.
Press play to start random notes streaming across the staff, and hit the right ones to remove them before they reach the end. The app includes a total of 50 levels. App valued at 4.99 euros compatible with iOS.
