Free apps and games for a limited time, In Search of the Lost App: Better Workout, The Lost Ship and more

DayCost allows you to create a budget and view graphical reports to keep your finances under control. It also includes password protection, iCloud support, and the ability to create custom categories. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards). App valued at 2.99 euros.

Free apps and games for everyone, Statrat Baseball

Baseball fan? Statrat Baseball revolutionizes the way you keep track of stats. The app allows you to keep track of all batting stats and launch of each season.

Follow friends, teammates, and athletes from around the world. This app allows you to record and track your entire run. App valued at €0.99. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip onwards).

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, learn to read music with a good company

Treble Cat is a great introduction to reading music. Focus on treble clef, and its separate counterpart app focuses on the bass clef. At the beginning of each level, you will be asked to identify a handful of specific notes.

Press play to start random notes streaming across the staff, and hit the right ones to remove them before they reach the end. The app includes a total of 50 levels. App valued at 4.99 euros compatible with iOS.

