Free Amazon Prime: all the promotions, tricks and offers on the market

Surely you have ever wondered if you can get Amazon Prime for . Although it is not easy to access all the services by skipping the subscription, in the next few paragraphs we will see what options we have or if we can get a free subscription for at least a while

To have Amazon Prime we have to pay. The Amazon Prime price is 36 euros per year with an annual subscription with a permanence of twelve months or 3.99 euros per month with a monthly plan that only gives us a permanence of thirty days. But we can have Amazon Prime for free without having to pay this fee. At least temporary way and if we want to enjoy some of the advantages offered by the service (series on Amazon Prime Video, music on Prime Music, free ebooks…) This is how AMD could breathe new life into socket AM4 amazon prime free How can we have free Amazon Prime for a while? These are the options.

Free trial period

The trial period is the best way to have Amazon Prime for free and it has an advantage and that is that we can use it several times, something that many users do not know. We can subscribe to Amazon Prime with a free trial period for a month without having to pay for the service and with 30 days in which we can use our account free of charge to watch series, enjoy free shipping on products, to listen to music, to download ebook…

But we can use it several times and you can even activate it every year, getting a free month every twelve months. Amazon explains the following on its help page: “If you haven’t been subscribed to Amazon Prime for more than 12 months you can subscribe again and enjoy the free trial period. To subscribe your account must have a valid payment method.

with operators

Many carriers include Amazon Prime in their rates. It is possible that you do not choose one operator or another just for this, but if the rate you like also has this advantage, the better. It not only includes the option to watch series but also the rest of the advantages of any Prime account that we can use during certain months.

This is the case of Orange, which includes Amazon Primee free for twelve months with many of your fiber and mobile rates which also includes a television package and unlimited access to Netflix content. Access to Amazon Prime here is not forever during the time we have contracted the rate, but the first twelve months that are equivalent to the time of permanence of Orange.

We can also have Amazon Prime if we are clients of Vodafone. In the Vodafone TV packages they give us access to the contents of Amazon Prime Video but also to the rest of the services of the online store. For example, the FamilyLovers Pack or the Familyfans Pack that includes access to Amazon Prime Video in addition to other extra services such as HBO Max or Disney Plus. In this case we would not have free Amazon Prime as such, but for 14 euros per month we have access to Amazon Prime in addition to HBO Max, Fox Now and many other different channels.

User complaints

Although this is not an official method, there are many users who have gotten Amazon Prime for free for several months for some failures or errors in orders placed in the online store. It is not an option that you can be sure will work because it does not depend on you and it will always be better not to have problems with an order, but it is usual for them to offer us this as a solution.

In other words, they will not give you a month if you are not a customer, but it is possible that you can receive compensation for the error if you are already an Amazon Prime customer, an ‘extra’ free month to your subscription without having to pay for it during that weather.

cheapest amazon prime

Even if we don’t get Amazon Prime for free, we can get it cheaper. There are promotions that allow us to get it cheaper. For example, we can use Amazon Prime Student that allows us to get it at half price if we are students but we can also have 90 free days of Amazon Prime at no cost.

Amazon Prime Student allows us to get the subscription by paying half. The subscription all the benefits but for 18 euros per year compared to the 36 offered by the classic subscription. In addition, we have the advantage of having a trial that lasts three times longer than the “normal” one: we can test the service for 90 days with the possibility of canceling the subscription without any problem during this time.