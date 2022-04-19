Free 3D Illustrations for Canva

Canva has the possibility of integrating third-party applications to include more content, more images to work with in our creations.

Today they present us with one that adds a lot of 3D content, free illustrations with a lot of color, to give life to our work.

This is 3dbay, a plugin for Canva that helps us easily access hundreds of high-quality 3D illustrations, classified into categories and collections and royalty-free, to download and use in personal and commercial projects without attribution.

They have the possibility of requesting new collections that we need so that they can be added in the future.

Some of the collections currently on the site:

– Inauguration

– NFT and crypto

– Podcasting

– Entrepreneur

– AR/VR technology

– Planning and Programming

– Climate change

– Influencer Marketing

– CBD use research

– Cryptocurrencies

In the screenshot above you have an example of how they look integrated in Canva. They promise to put new ones every week, so it will be good to stay tuned.

They do not have a defined business model, at the moment they offer everything for free, but it makes us curious and we go to see more jobs from clouddevs.com, a platform where we can hire designers or programmers from other parts of the world, from places where the currency It is cheaper and the price per hour more affordable, but where the work is equal in quality to that developed in euro countries or US dollar countries.

This is how they present it:

Hiring an elite senior developer in Latin America with us will save you 60%-50% in costs compared to hiring a developer locally or through other alternatives.

It is clear that with quality free plugins for Canva you will help more people to know about your project.