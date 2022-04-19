Tech News

Free 3D Illustrations for Canva

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Canva has the possibility of integrating third-party applications to include more content, more images to work with in our creations.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Today they present us with one that adds a lot of 3D content, free illustrations with a lot of color, to give life to our work.

Read:

13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD on offer for less than 1000 Euros on Amazon

This is 3dbay, a plugin for Canva that helps us easily access hundreds of high-quality 3D illustrations, classified into categories and collections and royalty-free, to download and use in personal and commercial projects without attribution.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

They have the possibility of requesting new collections that we need so that they can be added in the future.

Some of the collections currently on the site:

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

– Inauguration
– NFT and crypto
– Podcasting
– Entrepreneur
– AR/VR technology
– Planning and Programming
– Climate change
– Influencer Marketing
– CBD use research
– Cryptocurrencies

In the screenshot above you have an example of how they look integrated in Canva. They promise to put new ones every week, so it will be good to stay tuned.

Read:

How to play Android Auto minigames and what are they

They do not have a defined business model, at the moment they offer everything for free, but it makes us curious and we go to see more jobs from clouddevs.com, a platform where we can hire designers or programmers from other parts of the world, from places where the currency It is cheaper and the price per hour more affordable, but where the work is equal in quality to that developed in euro countries or US dollar countries.

This is how they present it:

Hiring an elite senior developer in Latin America with us will save you 60%-50% in costs compared to hiring a developer locally or through other alternatives.

It is clear that with quality free plugins for Canva you will help more people to know about your project.

Previous articleThree Phoenix Park roads to close due to sprint event
Next articleCorsair Vengeance DDR5 SODIMM: Total Performance for Laptops
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Ed Sheeran pulls pints and enjoys Jaeger bombs with staff in south Dublin pub ahead of Croke Park gigs

Ed Sheeran kicked off his time in Ireland in style yesterday by enjoying a few pints in south...
Apple

Apple, beta 2 of iOS and iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6 and tvOS 15.5

About two weeks after the previous ones, Apple has released the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 15.5,...
Ireland

Dublin dad-of-five found dead on ferry trip to Liverpool

A dad-of-five was found dead by his daughter after boarding a Stena Line ferry. Jon Morley, who had...
WhatsApp

The Android Auto trick so they know when you arrive: send your location via WhatsApp with a button

Since the great renovation that Android Auto 6.0 brought about, a year ago, it is possible...