Fraudsters using An Post customs fee scam to steal money from unsuspecting victims

Cunning scammers have been targeting unsuspecting victims with fake messages purporting to be from An Post.

Gardai have warned that the “customs fee” text message scam is doing the rounds once again.

The con involves the victim getting a text saying they need to pay a small amount of money to release a parcel that is being held at customs.

Read more:South Dubliners warned about scammers calling door-to-door

A garda spokesperson said: “Many of us regularly shop online nowadays and this text is sent in the hope that whoever receives it is awaiting a delivery of some sort and because the fee is so low that they will pay it.”

But the aim of the scammers is to obtain your debit/credit card details.

Here is how you can protect yourself from this type of fraud:

• Do not respond to unsolicited text messages and do not click on any links contained in them.

• Do not provide any personal/financial details.

• Delete the message.







(Image: Meath Crime Prevention/Facebook)



• If you have fallen victim to this scam, alert your financial institution without delay and report the matter to Gardaí.

• Please advise elderly/vulnerable family members and friends in relation to this scam.

An Post says they will never:

• Call, email, or text asking for your bank account or card details, user ID, PIN, or internet password.

• Charge you a fee to have your parcel delivered.

• Send messages that contain any links when contacting you about the payment of Customs Charges.

Read more: Warning to Irish people thinking about investing in cryptocurrency

Read more:Fake HSE Covid text scamming people out of money

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox