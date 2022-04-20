Latest newsIreland

Fraudsters using An Post customs fee scam to steal money from unsuspecting victims

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Cunning scammers have been targeting unsuspecting victims with fake messages purporting to be from An Post.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Gardai have warned that the “customs fee” text message scam is doing the rounds once again.

Read:

Strawberry Moon 2021: How and when you can see the last supermoon of the year and photo tips

The con involves the victim getting a text saying they need to pay a small amount of money to release a parcel that is being held at customs.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more:South Dubliners warned about scammers calling door-to-door

A garda spokesperson said: “Many of us regularly shop online nowadays and this text is sent in the hope that whoever receives it is awaiting a delivery of some sort and because the fee is so low that they will pay it.”

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

But the aim of the scammers is to obtain your debit/credit card details.

Here is how you can protect yourself from this type of fraud:

Read:

Kinahan gang member Alan Wilson jailed for 10 years over role in Dublin pub gun attack

• Do not respond to unsolicited text messages and do not click on any links contained in them.

• Do not provide any personal/financial details.

• Delete the message.



Fraudsters using ‘customs fee’ scam to steal bank details

• If you have fallen victim to this scam, alert your financial institution without delay and report the matter to Gardaí.

• Please advise elderly/vulnerable family members and friends in relation to this scam.

An Post says they will never:

• Call, email, or text asking for your bank account or card details, user ID, PIN, or internet password.

• Charge you a fee to have your parcel delivered.

• Send messages that contain any links when contacting you about the payment of Customs Charges.

Read more: Warning to Irish people thinking about investing in cryptocurrency

Read more:Fake HSE Covid text scamming people out of money

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleApple TV +, trailer and release date of the bilingual thriller series Now & Then
Next articleSpiti, a private YouTube for your company, to share videos with employees
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

Rumors and analysts suggest that Sony could buy FromSoftware

Ever since Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, rumors have been gathering around the Possible studios that...
Tech News

Featured badges for trusted Chrome plugins

Since 2009, Chrome has been increasing its possibilities thanks to the extensions, the plugins, that the creators program...
Apple

iPhone 14, no USB-C. But Lightning will be 10x faster | Rumor

Apple does not want to give up the Lightning and the revenue it guarantees in the form of...
Smart Gadgets

Logitech Lift: an ergonomic mouse to work with for hours

Logitech boasts a catalog of peripherals that has made it one of the great protagonists when it...