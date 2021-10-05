Frances Haugen: the former employee who denounces Facebook to the Securities and Exchange Commission

As if all the problem yesterday was not enough, Facebook today will see how a former employee, France Haugen will testify before a subcommittee of the Senate on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security of the United States. The idea is that Haugen what he saw within the company.

Haugen, 37, started working at Facebook in 2019 looking to change something in his environment, starting with the social network that he believed was fostering extremism.

I joined Facebook because someone close to me got radicalized online. I felt compelled to take an active role in creating a better, less toxic Facebook. Statements in 60 Minutes.

Civic participation

Haugen served in the civic integrity department, which was dissolved shortly after Biden was elected president of the United States. This had already disappointed her, but she says that everything got worse when tasks began to be delegated to different departments.

“What I saw on Facebook over and over again was that there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook, and Facebook over and over again chose to optimize for its own interests, such as making more money. . Statements in 60 Minutes.

The engineer and computer scientist reveals that Facebook only grew when it began to sell people’s privacy. “Facebook pays its expenses with the safety of all, including that of our children.”

This is why Haugen resigned last April and filed eight complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There he alleged that the company withholds information from its investors and the public. In addition, I present documents from the Wall Street Journal that we have also talked about here, in reference to the damage that Facebook networks do to teenagers.

However, he also revealed in his 60 Minutes interview that he does not intend to bring Zuckerberg’s company down. “If people just hate Facebook more for what I did, then I failed. I believe in truth and reconciliation ”.

In theory, the Senate subcommittee will listen to Haugen and take into account all the documents presented. What comes next may be a new convocation of Zuckerberg and his lawyers to the Senate, perhaps not for Haugen but for all the documentation related to Facebook ..

There are already too many formal accusations against Facebook, and we are not even taking into account the consequences of the fall of its services and how it affected the entire internet. So FB is in the eye of the hurricane, although it has been there for 5 years now and seems to be doing well.