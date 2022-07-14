HomeLatest newsEuropeFrance 'should do more' to enforce corporate lobbying rules, says EU

France ‘should do more’ to enforce corporate lobbying rules, says EU

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 a2537dd9 31e7 59db 8cd1 b7ec35aeb814 6845914.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 a2537dd9 31e7 59db 8cd1 b7ec35aeb814 6845914.jpg
- Advertisement -

The European Commission says France should do more to enforce corporate lobbying rules.

In its latest rule of law report, the Commission noted that while France has “a regulation of lobbying” in place, “significant concerns remain in relation to the application of these rules to all types of lobbying actors.”

The Commission urges France to “ensure that rules on lobbying activities are consistently applied to all relevant actors, including at top executive level.”

[mb_related_posts1]

It comes the same week as the “Uber Files” scandal, a large international investigation based on internal Uber documents.

As part of the investigation, the French newspaper Le Monde published privileged exchanges between Emmanuel Macron and the US company, from when the current French president served as finance minister.

US is preparing to ban foreign-made drones from government use

The French president has faced heavy criticism over the revelation, with one opposition lawmaker calling him “the president of lobbies who drives for Uber” as parliament debated a no-confidence motion against the government.

The EU report also said that a Group of States against Corruption (Greco) recommendation on the “disclosure of lobbying meetings with persons who are entrusted with top executive functions at national level remains unaddressed.”

Greco had recommended in a report in January that “persons in senior positions in the executive should be required to report publicly at regular intervals on the interest representatives met and the issues discussed”. It also recommended that “all interest representatives who meet with a public official (…), whether or not they themselves have requested the meeting, should be required to register as interest representatives”.

The Commission added that France’s High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP), which is responsible for the public register of interest representatives, “lacks human and technical resources”.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

The James Webb Space Telescope captures images of a nebula and Jupiter

the space telescope james webb NASA has captured impressive images of the planetary nebula...
Europe

Poland & Hungary in European Commission’s rule of law spotlight again

Poland and Hungary are once again in the spotlight over the rule of law,...
Gaming

Bayonetta 3 will be released on October 28, 2022 for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has published a trailer and the release date of Bayonetta 3the new installment...
Android

Twitter tests reminders so you can include alternative text to images

It was in 2016 when Twitter began to allow users to include alternative texts...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.