fpPS4: PlayStation 4 emulator can now run its first 3D game

As we know, even after years since its release, it’s still quite difficult to make emulators be able to acceptably play PS3 and PS4 titles, but this week, fpPS4 has managed to make great progress and is now able to run its first 3d game.

As shown in a new video shared on YouTube by John GodGames Emus, the emulator can run a variety of 2D titles, but it was also able to run its first 3D game. While performance is still far from perfect, it’s impressive how the fpPS4 emulator’s capabilities are being expanded so quickly.

fpPS4 PS4 Emulator – Some 2D Games Progress + First Simple 3D Game (fpPS4 trunk – fb243ee)

PC specs:

CPU – AMD Ryzen 9 5900X @ 4.8Ghz

RAM – G.SKILL 32GB DDR4 3600MHz CL16

GPU – GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GAMING OC 8G

OS – Windows 10 64 bit

It is worth mentioning that, although the creation of emulators is not prohibited, its practice is not encouraged by developers, since the use of games on these systems is considered piracy, and may result in a series of legal penalties.

So, will we see an improvement in emulators in the near future?

