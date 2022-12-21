Foxconn, workers assemble iPhone 14 Pro even if they are sick with COVID-19

The assembler is resorting to extreme measures to catch up with the production of the iPhone 14 Pro , the most requested model of Apple’s latest line-up, difficult to find also due to the vicissitudes of the huge factory-city in recent weeks. At the end of October, an outbreak of COVID-19 had caused the flight of tens of thousands of employees, more concerned about the strict confinement rules implemented by the Chinese government. The rehiring campaign was equally difficult, because, also by law, all new hires had to spend a few days in quarantine before joining the rest of the workforce.

Apparently the situation in the Chinese factory of Foxconn, which deals with the production of iPhones (in particular at the moment the 14 Pro model), remains very delicate: according to reports Rest Of Worldthere are some coronavirus-positive and COVID-19-sick workers working equally .

- Advertisement -

It now appears that the government has suddenly backed down on its zero-tolerance approach to the coronavirus. During the work shift, it is reported, employees are provided with a protective N95 mask, but it is of little use when in the dormitories you are also in 8 people per room sleeping close together one from the other.

The newspaper says that seven newly hired workers have confirmed they have contracted COVID-19, and the same happened to their roommates. Three of them were told to continue working even though they clearly showed symptoms of the disease. An employee confirmed that he saw several people working with fever last week, and that he did it himself. An 11 hour shift switched to screwing parts of the device. He says he had trouble breathing and barely made it to the end of the shift. The next day, a Sunday, he worked for 10 hours.

Supervisors suggest not getting tested so you can stay and work, because the official factory regulation states that anyone who is positive must be placed in quarantine. But when dealing with around 200,000 employees, finding a place for the infected is far from simple. According to reports, even condominiums still under construction and a school had to be resorted to. Living conditions are reportedly precarious at best – some (though not all, it’s important to point out) even say they don’t get enough food and that healthcare is non-existent