Foxconn will have new factory in India to produce iPhones from 2024

A Foxconn will have one new factory in india to product iPhones from 2024. This information comes from Reuterswhich talks about the country’s government granting land to the company in the state of karnataka. The new factory is part of the investment by $700 million of the company in new facilities in the country.
In general, the company must take possession of the land from the day July 1st and as the forecast given by the government speaks of the start of operations in April of next year, the company will have less than a year to prepare the contract to get the new factory ready.
It is estimated that the new Foxconn stock will generate around 50,000 jobs in a development that was valued at $1.6 billion. In addition, access to the land was possible due to the payment of $37 million made by the company. Altogether, the land has 1.2 million of square meters.
The estimated number of jobs should rise to 100 thousand in the near future, in line with the company’s own expectations for its operations in China. Foxconn is one of Apple’s oldest suppliers and both companies have lobbied hard for the Karnataka government to ease its labor laws.
With this, the factories located in the region can operate in two shifts of 12 hours a day.