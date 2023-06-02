Foxconn will have new factory in India to produce iPhones from 2024

A Foxconn will have one new factory in india to product iPhones from 2024. This information comes from Reuterswhich talks about the country’s government granting land to the company in the state of karnataka. The new factory is part of the investment by $700 million of the company in new facilities in the country.

In general, the company must take possession of the land from the day July 1st and as the forecast given by the government speaks of the start of operations in April of next year, the company will have less than a year to prepare the contract to get the new factory ready.