Foxconn to invest over $700 million in India for iPhone production

Foxconn, a major product assembler for Apple, is continuing its expansion into India where it plans to invest about 700 million dollars in a new factory which will allow for an increase in local production and, at the same time, to decrease the presence in China where today almost all of its production capacity is concentrated.
The new production plant will be built on an area of 1.2 km2 near Bangalore airport, in a decidedly strategic position, and should offer, once fully operational, over 100,000 jobs. At this plant, Foxconn plans to primarily assemble iPhones as well as produce some necessary components as well.
Foxconn is a Taiwanese company but its largest factories are located in China. The main one, located in the Zhengzhou district, has often hit the headlines for allegations about the poor working conditions of employees and, more recently, the unrest caused by the riots of over 200,000 workers after the restrictions imposed by the Chinese government to counter pandemic.
This important investment by Foxconn would confirm the will of the major consumer electronics manufacturers to depend less and less on China, also given the increase in tensions between Washington and Beijing, encouraging their assemblers to invest in other countries as well, mainly India and Vietnam. Precisely because of these latest unrest, in fact, Apple saw the production of its iPhones significantly reduced during the fourth quarter of last year, returning to full capacity only at the beginning of the year. This investment by Foxconn in India is one of the biggest to date.
For its part, India also sees this moment as an opportunity not to be missed and for some years now has been offering interesting incentives to all technology companies wishing to invest in the country. Apple plans to move about 25% of its iPhones to India by 2025, where it has already been present for some time. The goal is to reach 50% of production by 2027. In addition to iPhones, the Cupertino-based company has already outsourced part of the production of iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and other accessories to Wistron, Pegatron and Foxconn itself for some time now. it already has several factories on the Indian territory.