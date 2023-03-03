Foxconn to invest over $700 million in India for iPhone production

Foxconn, a major product assembler for Apple, is continuing its expansion into India where it plans to invest about 700 million dollars in a new factory which will allow for an increase in local production and, at the same time, to decrease the presence in China where today almost all of its production capacity is concentrated.

The new production plant will be built on an area of ​​1.2 km2 near Bangalore airport, in a decidedly strategic position, and should offer, once fully operational, over 100,000 jobs. At this plant, Foxconn plans to primarily assemble iPhones as well as produce some necessary components as well.

- Advertisement -

Foxconn is a Taiwanese company but its largest factories are located in China. The main one, located in the Zhengzhou district, has often hit the headlines for allegations about the poor working conditions of employees and, more recently, the unrest caused by the riots of over 200,000 workers after the restrictions imposed by the Chinese government to counter pandemic.