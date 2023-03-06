Foxconn, revenues collapse in February for the main iPhone assembler

The not particularly happy period that the entire consumer electronics sector is experiencing, smartphones and PCs in particular, continues to have its negative effects also felt on the financial data of the manufacturers, including Apple which last month recorded its first revenue decline year-over-year since 2016. Of course, things aren’t looking any better for its main supplier and assembler of products either.

REVENUES DOWN BUT THE SITUATION IS IMPROVING

Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, announced last February that its revenues, despite having exceeded 13 billion dollars, they have seen a decrease of 11.65% compared to the same period of 2022 . Compared to the previous month, however, revenue decreased by 39.12% even as cumulative sales for the first two months of the year increased by 17.94%.

Foxconn is coming out of a decidedly difficult quarter in which it also had to deal with the consequences of the health emergency in China where the rigorous restrictions implemented by the government to counter the pandemic have caused riots and protests in the Zhengzhou plant and a consequent blockage of production. It wasn’t until the start of the year that things returned to normal, and last month Foxconn said January revenue was up 48.2% year-over-year.

FOXCONN READY TO EXPAND INTO INDIA

However, Foxconn said it expects that the first quarter of 2023 will be in line with market expectations and that there could be a strong recovery in the second quarter thanks to an increase in the production of new products which will also allow it to expand its market share in various segments. Analysts expect Q1 revenue to grow about 4% year over year.

Also last week, the president and CEO of Foxconn, Young Liu, visited India, a country where the company would be ready to invest about 1 billion dollars for a new plant in Bangalore where mainly iPhones would be assembled for Apple and where about 100,000 jobs could be created.