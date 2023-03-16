Foxconn, major investments in India to also make Apple’s AirPods

Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconnwill also produce the Apple AirPods. According to what was reported by Reutersconfirming the rumors circulated at the end of last January, the Taiwanese company would have won a large order for the production of the Cupertino company’s earphones.

LESS CHINA, ALWAYS MORE INDIA

Foxconn is the world’s leading manufacturer of contract electronics and already assembles about 70% of all iPhones for the Cupertino company. The AirPods are currently produced by a number of Chinese suppliers but thanks to this deal much of the production will move to India. As reported in recent days, Foxconn plans to invest about 700 million dollars in new plants in India both to increase local production and to decrease its presence in China, where today almost all of its production capacity is concentrated. This desire would also have been dictated by the strategy of Apple and many other manufacturers who intend to further diversify production in other countries and depend less and less on China.





200 MILLION DOLLARS FOR A NEW PLANT

For the making of the AirPods, according to a Reuters source, Foxconn will invest more than 200 million dollars in a new plant to be built in the southern Indian state of Telangana. The construction of the production plant should begin in the second half of this year, the start of production of the AirPods would instead be expected by the end of 2024. For this reason the iPhone will continue to bring headphones in France The decision of the Taiwanese company to accept this order and invest in India would have come after a careful analysis of the costs which would in any case foresee lower margins compared to a possible production in China. Foxconn, however, would also have weighed the productive power offered by the broader agreement with Apple.