Foxconn founder says China won’t attack Taiwan if elected president

Billionaire and Foxconn founder Terry Gou is running for president of Taiwan and said the China will not attack the island if he is elected.

For him, the tension between Beijing and Taipei is totally unnecessary, since the island does not need to declare independence.

As per my understanding, they don’t want war. But if you engage in independence, if there is such a possibility, then there must be war. They think Taiwan is theirs.

In addition, Gou says that China has other more pressing concerns at the moment, such as finding jobs for graduates and feeding its people.