Billionaire and Foxconn founder Terry Gou is running for president of Taiwan and said the China will not attack the island if he is elected.
For him, the tension between Beijing and Taipei is totally unnecessary, since the island does not need to declare independence.
As per my understanding, they don’t want war. But if you engage in independence, if there is such a possibility, then there must be war. They think Taiwan is theirs.
In addition, Gou says that China has other more pressing concerns at the moment, such as finding jobs for graduates and feeding its people.
The billionaire is one of Taiwan’s most recognizable faces, as Foxconn is the biggest iPhone maker in the world. He left the helm of the company in 2009 to run for president, but was unsuccessful in his party’s nomination.
For them, attacking Taiwan is not a priority. But Taiwanese politicians hope that because of this, people will hate China and therefore take advantage of it. I will not declare independence. You won’t see me attacking or overflying the Taiwan Straits.
Finally, Gou said he only wants “peace and respect” and talks on an equal footing with China. Furthermore, he criticized the international media for portraying Taiwan as “a ticking time bomb” similar to the Ukrainian case.
It should be remembered that the current president, Tsai Ing-Wen, cannot run again. Therefore, there is hope that a new government in Taiwan will end up cooling tensions with China, since the current president is viewed with suspicion by Beijing thanks to her alignment with the US.