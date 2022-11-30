Foxconn: China lifts restrictions on Zhenhzhou iPhone factory

China has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards communities where new outbreaks are found, going to quarantine the cities and factories involved, however this time protests by workers and residents managed to change the course of events , leading the central government to reevaluate its strategy. The Foxconn plant is the one that has aroused the greatest media interest, as it is associated with the production of the iPhone and therefore indirectly connected to Apple, which carries out various campaigns in favor of workers’ rights in its supply chain.

The protests involving the massive Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, the largest iPhone factory in the world, have led to a positive result, according to what is learned in these hours by CNN. Indeed, according to reports, the Chinese government has lifted all restrictions imposed following the new outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection that arose in recent weeks.

Own activism of Apple in this sector has led many to wonder where the eyes of the Cupertino company were resting, while in one of the most important establishments for its business there were ferocious protests against the inhumane working conditions carried out in the plant, following the government decision to make him operate in total isolation. However, Apple intervened later with its own team sent to the scene of the incident, in order to assess the situation in person.

In any case, the removal of restrictions should allow Zhengzhou employees to be able to enter and exit the plant freelythus going to restore living and working conditions closer to those of normality, but it is not yet clear whether the same will also apply to the other cities currently under quarantine.

Over the past few weeks the Foxconn plant has been operating – it is estimated – at around 20-30% of its maximum capacity, so it is not clear when it will be able to be fully operational again. More than for Apple’s sales – which will be severely damaged by what happened – this is a small victory for all the residents and workers of Zhengzhou.