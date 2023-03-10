Foxconn changes labor laws in India: maximum production for Apple

Foxconn wants to make up for lost ground in China due to repeated lockdowns and moves part of production on behalf of Apple to India , where not only iPhones will be produced, but also other products such as AirPods and iPads. The pressures of the Taiwanese company and other manufacturing realities led the local government of the state of Karnataka in the south of the country to one historic liberalization of labor laws with the adoption of new rules, making them equal to those in force in China.

WHAT CHANGES

Until now, a limit of 9 hours was established for each work shift in Karnataka, the new regulation wanted by Foxconn and approved by the local government provides instead that two shifts of 12 hours each. Translated: the Apple partner will be able to work continuously 24 hours on 24. In addition, for the first time the night work for women and the maximum number of working hours per week was set at 48. However, the allowed overtime hours were increased from 75 to 145.

These are the words of an Indian government official released to the Financial Times:

India is set to become the next major manufacturing hub. When we compare India with other countries… we have to increase our efficiency in terms of increasing labor output by a large margin.

With this law, Foxconn paved the way for one non-stop production of Apple products. In particular, the double shift of 12+12 hours will concern the 700 million dollar production plant which will be built near the airport of Bangalore, capital of the state of Karnataka.