Foxconn boosts hiring in China to start iPhone 15 production

In view of the start of mass production of the iPhone 15 for Apple, the Hon Hai Precision Industrya company we know better as Foxconn, has started a few weeks ago to increase its workforce in the Chinese plant in Zhengzhou, also known as iPhone City.

BONUS TO INCENTIVE EMPLOYEES

Foxconn, as reported by the South China Morning Post, would be offering a bonus of 8,000 yuan (just over 1,000 euros) to all those who have already worked regularly on the assembly line in these busiest periods. Additional bonuses offered by Foxconn provide 1000 yuan (about 150 euros) for those who manage to get other people to hire e 7,000 yuan “one-off” (about 880 euros) to those who remain on the assembly line for at least four months. Foxconn, as already reported in recent weeks, would still be encountering difficulties not only in recruiting new personnel but also in retaining those already hired. Precisely for this reason, he would have decided to offer these economic incentives, much higher than in the past. In general, the hourly rate offered to employees by Foxconn, both permanent and temporary, is 21.5 yuan.

Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant, we recall, was the focus of media attention late last year due to unrest caused by rioting employees after a COVID outbreak that forced Foxconn to “lock them up” in quarantine with meager food supplies and medicines. In the following months, after the return to normality, Foxconn offered bonuses which however had a limited effect

CONTINUE EXPANSION IN INDIA