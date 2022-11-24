Foxconn apologizes after workers clash with police at Apple factory

Foxconn has issued a public apology to its employees after a riot unfolds at its main Apple factory in China🇧🇷 The clash took place yesterday and escalated rapidly after Chinese police were called in to quell the workers’ rebellion.

According to several reports on Chinese social media, Foxconn has promised higher wages and even bonuses for those who work amid the lockdown implemented by the Chinese government. However, the company did not keep its promise and this generated a violent protest inside the factory.

In addition to not paying bonuses, many employees complain about the obligation to share dormitories with people who have already tested positive for Covid-19.