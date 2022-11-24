Foxconn apologizes after workers clash with police at Apple factory

Foxconn has issued a public apology to its employees after a riot unfolds at its main Apple factory in China🇧🇷 The clash took place yesterday and escalated rapidly after Chinese police were called in to quell the workers’ rebellion.
According to several reports on Chinese social media, Foxconn has promised higher wages and even bonuses for those who work amid the lockdown implemented by the Chinese government. However, the company did not keep its promise and this generated a violent protest inside the factory.
In addition to not paying bonuses, many employees complain about the obligation to share dormitories with people who have already tested positive for Covid-19.
Many of the workers were newly hired, as the factory also faced mass flight at the start of the lockdown.
Chinese police flee from workers at #Zhengzhou #iPhone factory.
🇧🇷#apple #foxconn #Foxconnriot #chinalockdown #China #COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/N7RVZgVrXd
— Harish Deshmukh (@DeshmukhHarish9) November 24, 2022
In its justification, Foxconn explains that an error caused the non-payment of bonuses:
Our team is investigating the matter and discovered that a technical error occurred during the onboarding process for new workers. We apologize for an error in our system and assure you that the actual payment is the same as what is being announced by HR.
As much as Foxconn apologized now, yesterday the company claimed that it had fulfilled all the obligations promised to workers. This ended up further amplifying the violence of the protests inside the largest Apple factory on Chinese soil.
Employees remain frustrated as the Covid-zero policy has forced them to sleep inside the factory.
This scenario of confrontation and even the flight of workers is harming the production of the iPhone line. As a result, stocks of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are practically sold out in the main holiday sales season.