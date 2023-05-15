Foxconn, another $500 million for expansion in India

Foxconn continues with its expansion plan in India: the colossal Chinese assembler has announced an investment of 500 million dollars for the opening of factories in the state of Telangana, recently formed (in 2014) and located in the centre/south of the country. According to official forecasts, the factories will guarantee 25,000 new jobs in the first phase alone.

Foxconn is best known for its partnership with Apple, whereby it assembles many of its most popular products – including iPhones, iPads, AirPods and Macs; but also HMD’s PlayStations, Nokia smartphones and many others still leave its factories. Founded in Taiwan almost 50 years ago by Terry Gou, the company has already been working for years to build plants in other countries – a reflection of the desire of large Western manufacturers, led by Apple, to reduce their dependence on China after the great difficulties encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic; not only that, it is clear that the political climate between the USA/the West and the Beijing government is far from relaxed, and there is a desire not to be caught unprepared by a possible further worsening of the situation.