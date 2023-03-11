5G News
Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson 'not credible' after Jan 6 coverage, says White House

Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson ‘not credible’ after Jan 6 coverage, says White House – video | Global

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson was ‘not credible’ given his misrepresentation of the January riots after obtaining footage from Republican house speaker, Kevin McCarthy. Carlson aired his first segment on the riots on Tuesday, where he described the mob that attacked Capitol Hill as ‘peaceful sightseers’. Jean-Pierre told reporters: ‘As it relates to the Tucker Carlson question, we agree with the Fox Nation’s own attorneys and executives who have repeatedly stressed in multiple courts of law that Tucker Carlson is not credible when it comes to this issue in particular’

