Four ways to check plagiarism in Google Docs

After writing a text in Docs, in addition to making sure that the grammar and syntax rules have been applied correctly, you should that what you have written does not coincide with any other text that is published on the internet.

For this there are a series of detectors equipped with functions that will be very useful in this task. In this post we bring you four tools with which you can check how original the text you have made is.

Unicheck Plagiarism Checker

Unicheck has features that give it the power to find plagiarized content and display it in the results clearly and easily.

Also, this plagiarism checker features tabs for citations and references through which a student can review a document taking into account the references made within it.

Regarding the detection of plagiarism in the content, Unicheck offers detailed metrics where you can observe expressed as a percentage the level of coincidence found between your text and that of others that are published in the cloud.

[mb_related_posts2]

However, Unicheck is a premium service so you will have to pay a fee to use it.

PlagiarismCheck.org

This is a Google Docs extension with which you can find duplicate content quickly and efficiently.

You just have to open the document you want to analyze in Google Docs and then run the PlagiarismCheck extension to do its job.

In case of coincidences with other texts present on the internet, the detector will show an analysis section revealing the sites where the presence of content has been reported Similary, along with links that will take you to each of the sites. However, the use of PlagiarismCheck will require the prior payment of a subscription.

plagiarism

Plagiarism, content theft, and copyright infringement on text documents are woes that many face constantly. To detect all this, the Plagium extension represents the ideal tool.

the only thing you need is install the extension by adding it to your Google account so that later you can take advantage of it from Google Docs whenever you need it.

After having written the text you simply have to select it and then run the Plagium extension for him to do his job.

This is where Plagium differs from other plagiarism detection tools, as this split the text into smaller parts and then contrast them with internet content in search of matches.

Once the Plagium similarity is found will give you a direct link to the content with which it has coincided, as well as a percentage to show the level of similarity present between both texts.

ProWritingAid Grammar Checker and Writing Trainer

Unlike the rest of the options mentioned above, this plagiarism detector also works as a grammar checker and writing coach.

This means that in addition to finding matches between texts, ProWritingAid helps you improve the quality of your writing.

However, accessing its plagiarism check feature can be a bit difficult as it is hidden under the tab. Improve the document.

So too, the plagiarism submenu It is hidden in the top bar. Therefore, the plagiarism detector is considered more as a plugin and not the main protagonist in this tool.