Four Square Enix mobile games to shut down, including Deus Ex Go

Four games developed by the studio that was known as Square Enix Montreal will be shut down in January 2023. The announcement was made by the studio on its official Twitter account.

Since Square Enix sold its western studios division and much of its intellectual property to the Embracer Group, many of the sold studios have been restructured and even renamed, as is the case with Square Enix Montreal, which was renamed Studio Onoma. . - Advertisement - As expected, the transaction will cause old projects to undergo changes or even be canceled and that’s exactly what happened this week with four games from the studio, namely: Arena Battle Champions

Deus Ex Go

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

Space Invaders: Hidden Heroes

According to the announcement, the four games will be removed from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store on December 1st. Players who already own the games will be able to continue to play them until January 4, 2023, losing access after that. Effective immediately, in-game purchases stop. We encourage previous in-game purchases to be used before January 4th as they will not be refunded. On behalf of the development team, we’d like to thank you for playing our games.