Four rushed to hospital in crash involving a car and ambulance in Dublin

Four people were taken to hospital following a horrific crash involving a car and an ambulance in Dublin.

The incident happened on the N11 in Cabinteely at 4.30 pm this afternoon.

A woman, 70s, man, 20s, and two men, 60s, were taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

The dual carriageway was closed for a number of hours but has since been reopened.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardai attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision between a car and ambulance, that occurred on the N11 at approximately 4.30pm this afternoon, Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

“Three men, two in their 60s and one in his 20s and a female in her 70s, were taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.”