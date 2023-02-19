Four reasons why an LED bulb burns out prematurely

Voltage problems or poor manufacturing can affect the useful life of these devices.

The LED bulbs These are products that already have an important place in the preferences of buyers for their homes, being an option that consumes less energy and has a much longer duration than traditional ones. But what can cause them to be damaged in a shorter term.

It is important to clarify that lights of this type never burn out themselves, as happens with incandescents when the filament is damaged. The thing about LED bulbs is that they fade and dim after a long time running.

However, this damage is often known as burnout and it also happens when you try to turn on the light and immediately a cut occurs, which turns it on and then turns it off. This can be generated for four reasons.

overheating

Heat is something to avoid exposing an LED bulb to, because the tiny circuit boards inside can fail if exposed to high heat. heat level. That is why it is necessary that these lights have good air circulation so that they are not affected.

Accessories to embed them in the wall or enclose them in some decoration can cause their useful life to be reduced. If you want to have the lights in this way, the best option is to opt for bulbs that have their own ventilation systems, since some manufacturers include holes in the aluminum base that allow air circulation.

cheap light bulbs

Usually, technology products that are excessively cheap are not made with the best quality components or designed to last for a long time.

LED lights, unlike traditional ones, have a complex manufacturing system, such as the fact that the same device can regulate a problem and not be affected. So if it is not well designed, its life time will be shorter.

Incompatibility

This point is much more specific, because it focuses on the imbalance in the design of old houses. Many people try to put current lights to such spaces without doing a thorough check on how well they can be adapted and how they can behave.

Many times these problems can occur in a specific room or with a specific light bulb reference that is not compatible with the wiring system, also due to the energy regulators in the house or the deterioration of certain elements.

voltage problems

In case you notice that the lights go out or blink, when the switch is on, it is because the problem is in the voltage of the house or in a specific accessory. It may also be the case that the light bulb is constantly damaged or in a short period of days.

For these situations there are different solutions and it will be necessary to clear up doubts from the most specific to the most general. For example, start by checking an affected element in the lamp, then go to the connection to the wall or look at the interrupt, then verify the state of the wiring and finally check the consistency of the voltage in the house, to rule out that it is not a question of a bigger problem.

It is not normal for an LED bulb to be damaged in the short term, if that happens it is because there is something bigger going on behind it and it must be verified taking into account all the reasons listed.