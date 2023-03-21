Four plans for a good digital date on Valentine’s Day

Celebrate Valentine’s Day It is possible regardless of the distance. Technology makes celebrating this date possible thanks to a series of tools with which you can create a night for a couple with different activities to share together.

The only conditions will be to have a computer and internet connection to have access to the different platforms with which you will interact to play together, watch a movie, send details, among others.

It may interest you: Guide to not being scammed on Valentine’s Day through dating applications

Video call, the basis of everything

- Advertisement -

To start organizing the meeting, the most important thing is to have an application to make a call and see each other during the time you are going to be together. either through Zoom, Meet, Skype, FaceTime or WhatsAppThis will be the base of everything.

It is important to note that some of these platforms have time limits or subscriptions, so it will be key to know which one to choose.

It may interest you: Valentine’s Day: who am I going to spend this February 14 with, the new filter on social networks

- Advertisement - With video calls, games, movies and details you can spend this date despite the distance with your partner.

a movie or series

This is a plan that usually occurs many times, either going to a movie or being together at home. But the distance does not imply that it cannot be done in some way.

Teleparty is an extension for Google Chrome and microsoft edge with which users can create rooms to watch a movie or series together at the same time. This platform allows you to link accounts of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, YouTube and HuluTherefore, a subscription to one of these platforms will only be necessary, for both of them to install the application in their web browser and choose what content to see to enjoy it at the same time.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: 75% of men who use dating apps want an open relationship

Video game

A good alternative to spending time together is playing something. In addition to the multiple options that exist on consoles with multiplayer titles, in case there is no access to these devices, there are a variety of options from the computer.

An example is the page Words with Friends, which is a scrablee-type game, to share as a couple and free. You can also download Fall Guyswhich are free of charge and will be a fun challenge, or in the case of cell phones, something like parcheesi which is a classic option with quick games.

With video calls, games, movies and details you can spend this date despite the distance with your partner.

varied applications

During the virtual appointment you can organize different activities using applications such as wefeel, which is developed to reinforce the main areas of a couple relationship, such as intimacy, trust, personal growth and illusion. So it will be an option to talk about the future and plan situations once they can be seen.

Another option is desirewhich is a platform where you can create romantic content, such as messages and cards, to send to the other person and show them the love you have despite the distance.

It may interest you: ChatGPT recommends love letters and ideas for Valentine’s Day

Dinner is something that should not be absent. For that there are applications like Uber Eats or rappi from which you can program the delivery of food to the other person and thus eat together while making the video call.

Finally, on the internet there are endless questionnaires to solve together, with questions about the relationship, each other’s past, dreams, fears, romantic situations, a long list that can complement the talk.