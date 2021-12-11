Four people rushed to hospital after horror crash on the M50

Four people were rushed to hospital following a crash on the M50 earlier this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at 1:20am this morning.

One vehicle was involved in this collision, and four people were brought to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment.

It is understood that they sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

The road has since reopened.

Taking to social media, Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Firefighter/Paramedics from Dun Laoghaire were part of a multi-agency response to an RTC on the @M50Dublin 16 overnight.

“Four people were treated and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

