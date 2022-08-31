Four PC cases for Mini-ITX mainboards in the test

In our test, four models from the compact box with carrying handle to the mini tower try to balance performance and small size.
Mini-ITX systems pack a lot of power into a small area. Disadvantage of small cases like the DAN Case A4-SFX or its somewhat larger offshoot A4-H2O: Voluminous, powerful and quiet coolers just as little fit as thick, long graphics cards. Getting the selected hardware into the case at the end is also difficult.
So if you want to put together a compact system without restricting yourself too much in the choice of components or knotting your fingers during installation, look for the Mary Poppins bag among the housings: small on the outside, spacious on the inside. We chose four cases that try to resolve this contrast.