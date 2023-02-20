Four options if I have an iPhone and do not want to be distracted or receive unwanted notifications

The approaches in Manzana allow for greater concentration on the iphone It’s all about the options Work, Personal, Sleep or Do Not Disturb. Now, users can create an approach customized to their needs whereby they can use it to temporarily silence all notifications or only allow the ones they want on their device, for example, those related to work activity.

“When a focus is linked to your lock screen, you can activate it simply by swiping to the corresponding lock screen. Similarly, you can customize a home screen page so that it only has apps related to one focus.

This will give you the ability to make that page your home screen while you have this approach enabled. In addition, iPhone also suggests Home screen pages with apps and widget that are relevant to the option you are configuring. In the same way, the iPhone will take your location into account and will be able to activate it automatically.

- Advertisement - “Focus” options are Work, Personal, Sleep, or Do Not Disturb

How to activate a focus

In order to have all the approaches on your cell phone, you can go to “Setting”, and there you will find the “Focus” option, where there will be several options such as; Do not disturb, Personal, Sleep, among others. In this way you can configure the options described for each one of them.

Once you’ve specified the people and apps whose notifications you want to allow, the Options link will be displayed. where you can choose between showing muted notifications on the locked screen or sending them to the notification center. You can also darken the lock screen during focus and hide app notification balloons on the home screen.

- Advertisement -

To change the lock screen to be used with focus, you can touch the lock screen preview displayed under “Personalize screens”, there you can select a lock screen.

After you’ve set up a focus, you can schedule it to turn on automatically, or turn it on or off from the control center. “When you set the Sleep focus, you can also change your next bedtime and wake time, or adjust your sleep schedule just by tapping ‘Set Sleep to Health,’” they said.

- Advertisement - In order to have all the approaches on your cell phone, you can go to “Settings”, and there you will find the option “Focus

Create a custom approach

On the other hand, if you want to focus on an activity other than the ones provided, you can create a custom focus. Where you can go to Settings and under Focus, tap on the more option, there you will enter a name and you can choose a color and an icon to represent your focus.

Also, for the lock screen, you can choose the image or emojis that you want, and the applications that you want to appear on the home screen from which you expect to receive notifications. And you will be able to create the approaches that you want with this new update that brings the iOS 16 to your Apple devices.

“When you’re done using an approach, you can quickly turn it off to allow notifications again. After deactivating a focus, it will still appear in the control center and can be used again.