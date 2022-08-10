Four myths of cell phones with folding screens

26-11-2020 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2



are undoubtedly a new and attractive feature for many cell phone users but risky for others, as there are about security, prices, durability, battery, among other opinions.

These are some of the myths around these devices that have conquered the smartphone market.

The screen is very delicate

In the case of Samsung, a technology called ultra thin glass (UTG) or ultra-thin glass that allows it to bend without breaking. This capacity is due to the fact that the screen glass of some models has a thickness of 0.03 millimeters and it is covered by a very thin layer of plastic that prevents scratches on it. This allows device users to touch the screen without fear of causing damage.

In addition, the folding of these devices is not complete or similar to what would be done in a sheet of paper, but rather a small curvature on the hinge, so it is often noticeable to the touch, but resistant thanks to its coating.

Other devices use a thicker layer of plastic to cover the screen, although in both cases the area of ​​the fold deteriorates over time, making it more noticeable to the touch and the eye.

A folding smartphone cannot get wet

Smartphones capable of withstanding this type of exposure to the environment are previously certified so that users can be sure that their device does not suffer from any type of malfunction due to accidents related to elements such as water or dust.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Flip3 models are the only foldable smartphones with protection against water.

Many devices have a certification called Income Protection (IP) which is accompanied by two numbers; while the first varies between 1 and 6, and refers to a protection factor against solid materials (such as dust particles); the second indicates a protection against water between 1 and 8.

In the case of folding phones, the models Galaxy Z Fold3 Y Galaxy Flip3 are the only foldable devices with the certification IPX8, the highest against the water. Thanks to this special protection, these phones have the ability to be submerged in water up to 1.5 meters for a maximum of 30 minutes without presenting inconveniences in its operation.

Although not resistant to dust, these devices can only be wetted with water and still work.

The battery of these equipment is not enough

In the foldable phone market it is possible to find devices with a variable charge capacity and whose use will dictate the long-term battery life.

The battery life of folding phones will be determined not only by the charging capacity, but also by how they are used.

The battery of these types of devices varies between 2,800mAh and 4,500mAh as in any other type of smartphone and, depending on both its use and its charging frequency, the battery can last several hours without problems.

A foldable big screen isn’t helpful for productivity

The large screen that characterizes foldable smartphones is the biggest feature in favor of productivity thanks to the ability of these devices to interact with multiple applications at the same time.

One of the main characteristics of folding smartphones is the possibility of interacting with several applications at the same time.

The public can also take advantage of the folding screen because, in addition to being able to several activities at the same timeits portability is a favorable feature for the lifestyle of entrepreneurs and businessmen, whether for the convenience of reading documents, making video calls, among others.

