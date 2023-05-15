‘Foundation’ Season 2 trailer sees empires fall in dramatic fashion

From Silo to Ahsoka to Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, summer 2023 promises some juicy science fiction TV offerings. And now that Apple TV has announced that the second season of Foundation will premiere in July, we can officially declare this as the summer of sci-fi.

Foundation loosely adapts Isaac Asimov’s seminal series of the same name, weaving together characters like psychohistorian Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), mathematician Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), and Warden Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey) in their quest to preserve humanity through a lasting Foundation.

However, they face opposition from the Galactic Empire, ruled over by cloned Emperors like Brother Day (Lee Pace). As Hari knows from his study of psychohistory, the Empire is stagnating and will soon fall. Given that Foundation jumped ahead 138 years in its Season 1 finale, and that the Season 2 trailer teases threats of uprising (and many explosions), it looks like that fall is fast approaching.

Foundation Season 2 premieres July 14 on Apple TV+.(opens in a new tab)