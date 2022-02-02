Foundation season 2 on Apple TV +: first photo and new cast members

The is coming second season of Foundation on Apple TV Plus: the platform has shared the first image of the space saga taken from the books of Isaac Asimov and released some more details on the new cast members who will join the reconfirmed actors. Here is the list:

Foundation was created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, who have worked on the production and script of several respected blockbusters and films in the past – such as Chain Reaction, War of the Worlds, Terminator – Dark Destiny, Dark City, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy and the TV series of Sandman for Netflix, currently in post-production. The first season went quite well, with reviews from both critics and audiences placing it around “fair” (7 out of 10, let’s say). The quality of the production is appreciated but the feeling is that the series has not yet managed to do full justice to the literary work that inspired it.

For the moment there is no more precise information on the release timing. Apple is limited to an all too generic “coming soon“.