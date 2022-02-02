Foundation season 2 on Apple TV +: first photo and new cast members

The is coming second season of Foundation on Apple TV Plus: the platform has shared the first image of the space saga taken from the books of Isaac Asimov and released some more details on the new cast members who will join the reconfirmed actors. Here is the list:
- Isabella Laughland (Leanne from the Harry Potter saga): Brother Constant
- Kulvinder Ghir (Bend it Like Beckham): Poly Verisof
- Sandra Yi Sencindiver (The Wheel of Time, voice actress in Assassins Creed: Valhalla): Enjoiner Rue
- Ella-Rae Smith (The Witcher, Hobbs & Shaw): Regina Sareth
- Dimitri Leonidas (Centurion, Monuments Men): Hober Mallow
- Ben Daniels (House of Cards, Rogue One, Flesh and Bone): Bel Roise
- Holt McCallany (Three Kings, Alien 3, Justice League, Fight Club): Guardian Jaegger Fount
- Mikael Persbrandt (Sex Education, Millennium: The One Who Doesn’t Kill, King Arthur): Kalgan’s Warlord
- Rachel House (Oceania, Thor: Ragnarok, Boy): Tellem Bond
- Nimrat Kaur (Lunchbox, Wayward Pines): Yanna Seldon
These instead are the actors from the first season confirmed for the second:
- Jared Harris (Chernobyl, The Crown, Mad Men): Hari Seldon
- Lee Pace (The Hobbit Trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel): Brother Day
- Laura Birn (The Perfect Prey, Purge): Eto Demerzel
- Terrence Mann (Critters, Sense8): Brother Dusk
- Cassian Bilton: Brother Dawn
Foundation was created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, who have worked on the production and script of several respected blockbusters and films in the past – such as Chain Reaction, War of the Worlds, Terminator – Dark Destiny, Dark City, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy and the TV series of Sandman for Netflix, currently in post-production. The first season went quite well, with reviews from both critics and audiences placing it around “fair” (7 out of 10, let’s say). The quality of the production is appreciated but the feeling is that the series has not yet managed to do full justice to the literary work that inspired it.
For the moment there is no more precise information on the release timing. Apple is limited to an all too generic “coming soon“.
