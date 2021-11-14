Foundation, Apple’s sic-fi series is preparing for the season finale with a trailer

Foundation is one of the most ambitious and expensive projects in the Apple TV + catalog, with the difficult task of translating Isaac Asimov’s Foundation Cycle into television language, one of the cornerstones of the entire science fiction genre.

Almost two months after the debut, dated September 24, it seems that the product has been a success, and the confirmation has already arrived that the second season will be made: on the other hand, the original idea provides for 80 episodes in total, for those that eventually it could be 8 seasons. In short, they are betting a lot on the project in Cupertino. Suffice it to say that producer David S. Goyver said in an interview that a single episode easily exceeds the budget of two films added to those he has previously made.

Before projecting towards the future (speaking of psychohistory…), however, there are still a couple of pages to write. In fact, the first season will end on November 19th, with the release of the tenth episode: yesterday, November 12, it was instead the time of the ninth. For the occasion, Apple has decided to pack a trailer that retraces the salient events among those told and raises the hype bar, waiting for the grand finale.