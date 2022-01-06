Fossil promises Alexa’s arrival on its smatwatches. Nothing new for Wear OS 3

Fossil has announced that it is on its smartwatches. At the moment, in fact, on the most recent Fossil watches it is already there, still not working, but which bears only one writing “coming soon”.

In a statement, Fossil confirmed that the Alexa app will be available for its smartwatches during the first half of 2022. Initially, it will work only on the new Gen 6 smartwatches (their debut dates back to last August) but subsequently it should also be extended to the previous generation smartwatches.

Alexa will launch in the first half of this year on our Gen 6 devices, with the opportunity to roll out to future devices. There will be more information near the launch!

If on the one hand it is interesting to see that Fossil continues to expand the features present on its smartwatches with Wear OS, on the other hand there is still no detailed information regarding the update program to Wear OS 3 which, at the moment, remains fixed for a very vague “2022”.