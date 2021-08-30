Fossil presents its new Gen 6 smartwatches, with major improvements

The smartwatch segment is currently at its best, with a growing interest in this type of device, and with an increasing level of interesting proposals, such as the new generation of smartwatches that Fossil has just presented. , having notable improvements both at the hardware level and at the software level, with respect to its predecessor, launched about two years ago.

Inside the cover letter, the new Fossil GEN 6 are characterized by integrating the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, that allow these devices to have better performance and be more energy efficient.



At the level of autonomy, Fossil points out that under normal conditions it will be 24 hoursAlthough it can be extended to several days if some functions are disconnected. In any case, this device also has support for fast charging, which allows you to have 80% charge on the device in just 30 minutes.

Another aspect that also stands out is the arrival of the SpO2 sensor, which allows to measure the oxygen level in the blood, joining the cast of other integrated sensors, such as the ambient light sensor, the heart rate sensor, gyroscope, altimeter, among others.

Continuing with the hardware, the new Fossil GEN 6 have a 1.28 ″ circular AMOLED touchscreen along with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage. The chassis is made of stainless steel, the material with which the bezels and pushbuttons are also made, and the set has a water resistance of 3 atmospheres.

These devices also have a built-in microphone and speaker, (it allows from taking phone calls to making requests to the Assistant, for example) as well as NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi and GPS connectivity, and users can choose between three color combinations and two options in size: in 42 mm and 44 mm.

At the software level, it comes with Wear OS out of the box, with the promise that over the next year it will receive Wear OS 3.

In addition, it integrates new health and fitness tracking functions, call functionality, smart battery modes, and more, along with the usual functions of this type of device.

The new Fossil smartwatches are available for pre-purchase starting today from the company’s website, both at $ 299 and at $ 319 for the 42mm and 44mm options, respectively, with the idea of ​​being officially available at starting next September 20.

