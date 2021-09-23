Fossil hunters find the remains of the oldest ankylosaur in Africa

Fossil hunters have shocked the world by unearthing the remains of what is believed to be the oldest and strangest ankylosaur ever documented. The discovery took place in the Middle Atlas mountain chain in Morocco, on the African continent, a place where nothing similar has ever been found before.

In addition to being one of the oldest found so far, this specimen has left its mark in scientific history as it is also the first to be found in Africa. Thanks to this fossil, we know that ankylosaurs are older than we thought, and likely evolved or triggered new lineages.

Close relatives of stegosaurus

Ankylosauria It is a very diverse clade of armored dinosaurs that were an important part of the terrestrial fauna of the Cretaceous. Although fossil records are sparse, phylogenetic analyzes conducted so far suggest that it diverged from a sister taxon called Stegosauria at the end of the Early Jurassic.

Their skull, body, and tail were covered in spiked armor that likely helped them protect and attack. They were also imposing in size, measuring around seven meters long and weighing no less than four tons.

Until now, the remains were found only on the ancient continents of Laurasia. That is why the recent find has surprised the scientific community that studies dinosaurs.

The fossil actually belongs to the oldest ankylosaur found so far

When unearthed, the researchers suspected that the bones belonged to a new species of stegosaurus; This is because in 2019 they found remains of it in the same region. However, microscopically looking at thin sections of the fossil, they found distinctive fiber patterns that are unique to ankylosaurs.

Dr. Susannah Maidment holding oldest ankylosaur fossil. Credit: Natural History Museum.

But even with such suggestive evidence there was skepticism. The team wondered if they were not fake remains, something they could determine by applying more rigorous analysis. It was an additional inspection with a CT scanner that gave them the longed-for certainty: it was real. There was no sign that it was a replica.

“Normally, when we see armor in stegosaurs and ankylosaurs, the dermal armor is embedded in the skin, not attached to the skeleton,” said Dr Susannah Maidment, a paleontologist at the Natural History Museum in London. “In this case, it is not only in contact with the skeleton, but it is fused with the ribs.”

Ankylosaurs were older than previously thought

The remains date from the Middle Jurassic, about 168 million years ago, so it breaks with the estimates made based on specimens found in other regions of the world.

Until now, the clade had been described by fossils from the United States and Canada dating from 74 to 67 million years ago. But with this finding, the new specimen is considered this ankylosaurus fossil is considered the oldest found on Earth and was probably one of the first to roam on its surface.

Now the oldest ankylosaur fossil is part of the collection of the Museum of Natural History, where it will be the subject of further studies. The amount for which they acquired it was not disclosed.

Reference:

Bizarre dermal armor suggests the first African ankylosaur. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41559-021-01553-6