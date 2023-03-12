FOSSiBOT F101 features robust body, 10,600 mAh battery and low price at launch

published
Officially announced at the beginning of this month, the new FOSSiBOT F101 should hit the market on March 20th and today the manufacturer has released the complete technical sheet of the device.
Featuring an attractive and robust design, the smartphone should also be raffled off to six lucky people who register on the company’s official website.
The smartphone has IP68 certification to ensure water resistance, and its body is made of resistant materials.
An example of this is the structure designed with aviation aluminum, while the 10,600 mAh battery guarantees a few days away from the socket.
Another important highlight of the FOSSiBOT F101 is its main speaker, since with it it is possible to reach a maximum power of 3.5W. That is, we are talking about the robust smartphone with the most powerful sound on the market.
The processor is the MediaTek Helio A22, and it works in conjunction with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. If desired, the user can expand the memory with a MicroSD card and use up to 3 GB of virtual RAM.
The main rear camera of the FOSSiBOT F101 is 24 MP (PDAF), and there is also a 5 MP macro lens and another 0.3 MP for depth effect. The front ensures good selfies with 8 MP.
The 5.45-inch HD+ screen protected by Dragontrail glass, the fingerprint sensor on the power button and an extra button that can be customized by the user complete the set.
Technical specifications
- 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Display protected by Dragontrail glass
- MediaTek Helio A22 Platform
- 4 GB of RAM
- 64GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 24 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 5 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 0.3 MP sensor
- 4G connection, 3.5W speaker, fingerprint reader and IP68
- 10,600 mAh battery with 18W fast charging
- android 12
- Dimensions: 155.7 x 76.2 x 20.35mm
- Weight: 350g
If you really liked the FOSSiBOT F101 proposal, make a note on your calendar because it will be sold between the 20th and 26th of March for just US$ 89.99 on AliExpress.
Want to take one home? Already add to your cart.
In addition, it is also possible to compete for a FOSSiBOT F101 unit and some smart watches by registering on the official website of the manufacturer.
