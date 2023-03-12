5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsFOSSiBOT F101 features robust body, 10,600 mAh battery and low price at...

FOSSiBOT F101 features robust body, 10,600 mAh battery and low price at launch

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
FOSSiBOT F101 features robust body, 10,600 mAh battery and low price at launch
1678571621 fossibot f101 features robust body 10600 mah battery and low.jpeg
- Advertisement -

published

Officially announced at the beginning of this month, the new FOSSiBOT F101 should hit the market on March 20th and today the manufacturer has released the complete technical sheet of the device.

Featuring an attractive and robust design, the smartphone should also be raffled off to six lucky people who register on the company’s official website.

- Advertisement -

The smartphone has IP68 certification to ensure water resistance, and its body is made of resistant materials.

An example of this is the structure designed with aviation aluminum, while the 10,600 mAh battery guarantees a few days away from the socket.

On the renewable technologies that Bitcoin has for mining without affecting the environment
  • TAGS

Another important highlight of the FOSSiBOT F101 is its main speaker, since with it it is possible to reach a maximum power of 3.5W. That is, we are talking about the robust smartphone with the most powerful sound on the market.

The processor is the MediaTek Helio A22, and it works in conjunction with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. If desired, the user can expand the memory with a MicroSD card and use up to 3 GB of virtual RAM.


- Advertisement -

The main rear camera of the FOSSiBOT F101 is 24 MP (PDAF), and there is also a 5 MP macro lens and another 0.3 MP for depth effect. The front ensures good selfies with 8 MP.

The 5.45-inch HD+ screen protected by Dragontrail glass, the fingerprint sensor on the power button and an extra button that can be customized by the user complete the set.

Technical specifications


  • 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
  • Display protected by Dragontrail glass
  • MediaTek Helio A22 Platform
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 64GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 24 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 5 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 0.3 MP sensor
  • 4G connection, 3.5W speaker, fingerprint reader and IP68
  • 10,600 mAh battery with 18W fast charging
  • android 12
  • Dimensions: 155.7 x 76.2 x 20.35mm
  • Weight: 350g
Where to buy?

- Advertisement -

If you really liked the FOSSiBOT F101 proposal, make a note on your calendar because it will be sold between the 20th and 26th of March for just US$ 89.99 on AliExpress.

Want to take one home? Already add to your cart.

In addition, it is also possible to compete for a FOSSiBOT F101 unit and some smart watches by registering on the official website of the manufacturer.

published

What ChatGPT Could Mean for the Metaverse
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Nan Goldin’s Life Between Art and Activism

(Photo by Russel Hart / Courtesy of Nan Goldin) I had turned off...
Tech News

Senators reintroduce bill to protect personal data online

Senators aren't giving up on a bill to safeguard your online data. Hawaii's Brian...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.