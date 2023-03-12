FOSSiBOT F101 features robust body, 10,600 mAh battery and low price at launch

published

Officially announced at the beginning of this month, the new FOSSiBOT F101 should hit the market on March 20th and today the manufacturer has released the complete technical sheet of the device. Featuring an attractive and robust design, the smartphone should also be raffled off to six lucky people who register on the company’s official website. - Advertisement - The smartphone has IP68 certification to ensure water resistance, and its body is made of resistant materials. An example of this is the structure designed with aviation aluminum, while the 10,600 mAh battery guarantees a few days away from the socket. On the renewable technologies that Bitcoin has for mining without affecting the environment

Another important highlight of the FOSSiBOT F101 is its main speaker, since with it it is possible to reach a maximum power of 3.5W. That is, we are talking about the robust smartphone with the most powerful sound on the market. The processor is the MediaTek Helio A22, and it works in conjunction with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. If desired, the user can expand the memory with a MicroSD card and use up to 3 GB of virtual RAM.





- Advertisement - The main rear camera of the FOSSiBOT F101 is 24 MP (PDAF), and there is also a 5 MP macro lens and another 0.3 MP for depth effect. The front ensures good selfies with 8 MP. The 5.45-inch HD+ screen protected by Dragontrail glass, the fingerprint sensor on the power button and an extra button that can be customized by the user complete the set.

Technical specifications





5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Display protected by Dragontrail glass

MediaTek Helio A22 Platform

4 GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 24 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor Depth lens with 0.3 MP sensor

4G connection, 3.5W speaker, fingerprint reader and IP68

10,600 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

android 12

Dimensions: 155.7 x 76.2 x 20.35mm

Weight: 350g

Where to buy?