Forza Motorsport vs Gran Turismo 7: comparison shows which wins the realistic graphics race

Forza Motorsport 8 is the next big Xbox release when it comes to racing games and it will compete directly with Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation. Thinking about this rivalry, youtuber ElAnalistaDeBits decided to compare the graphics shown in the trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase last week.

The comparison begins with the lighting of the cars, which looks more realistic in Forza Motorsport, showing more details of the structure of the vehicle and even the asphalt. In it, we noticed that it is even possible to see the driver changing gears and directing the steering wheel in the Xbox title. A detail that makes everything more real.

Car models also look more detailed up close in Forza, as we noticed some jagged edges on certain details like the tires in Gran Turismo 7. Although some models have more details in the Sony title, as is the case with the Corvette shown in the comparison.

The weather also has some notable differences in both titles, with fog appearing thicker at distant points in Forza and rain creating water droplets on the screen, which does not exist in Gran Turismo 7. In this case, the look of Forza Motorsport impresses more.

We’ve also noticed more detail in the Xbox title’s world, which features dynamic lighting and should look even more amazing on PC, where it will feature ray-traced global lighting.