Forza maker Turn 10 teams with Hutch on a ‘car customization’ mobile game

- Advertisement -

The developer of Forza Motorsport, Turn 10, is teaming with F1 Clash‘s Hutch on a new mobile game. The title will be focused on a “car customization experience and tuned for a broad audience on mobile platforms,” the companies announced in a joint statement. There’s no word yet on a title or release date.

The companies have been in discussions to do a joint project since 2020. The aim is to take advantage of Forza’s “world-leading gameplay and visual style” and Hutch’s experience in mobile live ops. The partnership is “rooted in both companies’ desire to create a platform-leading automotive gaming experience,” they said.

- Advertisement -

UK-based Hutch is perhaps best known as the developer of F1 Clash, originally called F1 Manager. However, it offers other automotive games, including Top Drives, Hot Wheels Race Off and the discontinued Race Kings. Turn 10, of course, is known for the Forza racing series that first launched in 2005. Its latest entry, Forza Motorsport, is set to arrive on October 10th.

The only previous Forza mobile title was Forza Street, effectively a rebadged version of Miami Street from Electric Square. It was shut down last year after launching in May 2020. With F1 Clash, Hutch does have some experience in car customization, allowing players to tweak and update cars as part of race management decisions.