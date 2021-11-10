Forza Horizon 5 will feature sign language

The countdown to the arrival of Forza Horizon 5 can already be measured in hours, and although its debut will come with many new features, it seems that its developers are clear that their work does not end there. Quite the contrary, with the game ready to debut, They are already working on the news that we will find later in it. And although everything that has to do with fun is fundamental, it is very pleasant to know that they also take into account other key aspects for many users, such as usability for disabled people.

At its launch, Forza Horizon 5 has a good list of accessibility features:

Game speed modification.

High contrast mode.

Colorblind mode.

Subtitle settings: Activate or deactivate subtitles. Adjust the font size. Adjust the opacity of the background. Highlight keywords.

Customize the font size of the menu and the game.

Narrator screen reader that reads text, buttons, and other items aloud.

Text-to-speech and speech-to-text options for players who want to participate in voice chat and need to send synthesized voice or receive voice chat as synthesized text.

Possibility of deactivating moving funds.

Configuration of the duration of notifications.

Definitely, Forza Horizon 5 developers are serious about accessibility, and it seems that their plans do not end here. And, as we can read on Xbox Wire, in a next update will arrive insertions of sign language interpreters on the screen that will be displayed in PiP mode (Picture in Picture) during the cut scenes of the game. There is no expected arrival date for this new feature, but it seems that they are already working on it.

It is true, this does need to be clarified, that At the moment they are talking about adapting it to American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL). However, if the feature is well received by the community (and it’s hard for me to imagine that it isn’t), it is to be expected that over time Forza Horizon 5 will also evolve in this regard, to include sign language in other languages, including the Castilian. Moreover, it would be somewhat striking if they did not, even in the medium term.

Be that as it may, although the scope of this feature in Forza Horizon 5 is limited and there is still a while before it debuts, it certainly seems to me one more step in the right direction, and a good example that the rest of the industry could take, to find all the means that facilitate the accessibility of their titles.