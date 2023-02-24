Forza Horizon 5 reveals details of its second expansion called Rally Adventure

While Forza Motorsport isn’t enough, lovers of Microsoft’s racing game franchise can settle for a new expansion for the acclaimed Forza Horizon 5.
After an expansion that brought the world of Hot Wheels to the game, the title now receives a new expansion based on the muddy rally races.
Shown off during a livestream, Forza Horizon 5’s Rally Adventure expansion takes place further north of the original Mexico map and launches in March 29th.
The expansion will feature an “all-new deformable terrain system” in order to accurately simulate the effects of weather and mud that are essential to the rally experience.
Drive monster machines, built specifically for the rally, and conquer the rugged Sierra Nueva. Team up with three rally teams and tackle Horizon’s most thrilling routes in Horizon Rally and Horizon Races.
Feel the intensity of huge dust trails and deformable sand roads in 10 new cars and experience the explosive flames of anti-lag. Explore dramatic craters, an abandoned quarry and a fully destructible palm forest.
The expansion can be purchased via the Forza Horizon 5 expansion pack, which also includes the previous game expansion, or individually when it launches.
So, ready to get muddy?